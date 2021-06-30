When live-in partner Anita Advani said – not only wife, but also the daughters did not have any attachment to the uncle

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of the industry. He surprised everyone by giving 15 consecutive superhit films one after the other. No star has got the stardom like Rajesh Khanna till date. Lakhs of girls used to spend their lives on his personality. Girls used to write letters to him with blood. Rajesh Khanna’s name was associated with many Bollywood actresses. In which the names of Ju Mahendru, Dimple Kapadia, Mumtaz, Tina Munim and Anita Advani are included.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit survived her first date with Sriram Nene

Anita Advani made revelations

However, in the year 1973 Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia, 15 years younger than him. Both had two children. But after 11 years of marriage, Dimple separated from him without getting divorced. A few years later, Anita Advani entered Rajesh Khanna’s life. Anita was present with him till his last time. The two spent many years together. Anita was living in live-in with him. In such an interview, Anita spoke openly about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna.

There was no connection with wife and daughters

He had told that Rajesh Khanna was not attached to his family. He always liked to be reserved. After 2012, when he started becoming seriously ill, his family used to visit him. Otherwise no one would come to meet him before. Anita had claimed that Rajesh Khanna had no connection with her wife and daughters. Kaka only liked his company. Anita had told that Rajesh Khanna used to bring tea for her every morning. He also loved her very much.

Also read: From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, these actresses wore expensive mangalsutras

Beautiful moments spent with Rajesh Khanna

Talking about her relationship with Rajesh Khanna, Anita had said that we love each other very much. He is the king of romance. Who wouldn’t want to romance him? I was his fan since childhood and now love him a lot. He further told that Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry her but it could not happen due to his not getting divorced from Dimple. But despite this he considered me as his wife. He had also gifted me a mangalsutra once and he also fulfilled my demand. Anita had told that she has spent many beautiful moments with Rajesh Khanna.

#livein #partner #Anita #Advani #wife #daughters #attachment #uncle