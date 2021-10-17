When LV Prasad told Asrani- You looks neither villain nor hero which role should I give You? Gulzar had said this

Asrani had told that people did not consider him as a commercial actor and Gulzar was also among those people. Director LV Prasad had said that Asrani is neither a villain nor a hero, what role should be given to him.

Bollywood actor Asrani started his career with Jaya Bhaduri starrer ‘Guddi’ after a lot of hard work. He was after Hrishikesh Mukherjee for a long time, then he got his first film. His work in this film was liked but even after that he had to struggle a lot for films.

In Komal Nahata’s show, Asrani had told that people did not consider him as a commercial actor and Gulzar was also among those people. He had told, ‘Gulzar sahib had said no.. he did not think of me as a commercial actor. He further told that once he had taken his reel to show director LV Prasad, seeing whom he had said that neither Asrani seems to be a villain nor a hero, how should he be given a role.

Asrani had told, ‘I went to show me a reel, then LV Prasad ji told me….However later he gave the film to me…he said what role Asrani should give you? Hero Hum Paas Bahu Hai, Villain Tu Lagta Nahi, Comedian’s question doesn’t arise and you can’t do romantic scenes. You tell son what role should you give? I said no sir, I take the box back, I’m sorry. And I left.’

Asrani then turned to the South film industry and worked with all the big directors. Due to this his acting also got recognition in the Hindi film industry and BR Chopra signed him in ‘Nikah’. He had told, ‘BR Chopra gave me a role in Nikah. Everyone said what are they doing. This is the role of villain, Salma is in love with Agha, let this man say so. And the picture was a super hit.

Asrani worked actively in Bollywood for almost 5 decades. Apart from acting, he also directed several films, including Hum Nahi Sudhrenge, Dil Hi To Hai and Udaan. Asrani is especially remembered for Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s film ‘Sholay’. In this film, he played the role of a jailer.