when mahima chaudhary said he is a good player but not a good person

New Delhi. Tennis player Leander Paes has been in the news a lot these days. His name is being linked with Bollywood actress Kim Sharma. There are discussions about the love of both of them everywhere. Recently some pictures of both of them were revealed. Both were seen spending quality time with each other in Goa. During this, the closeness between the two could be clearly seen in the pictures. Since then it is being said that Leander and Kim are dating each other. However, both have not yet officially confirmed it.

Leander and Mahima’s name also added

Kim Sharma has previously been associated with many beauties in the name of Leander Paes. He has also dated actress Mahima Chaudhary. But this relationship of Leander and Mahima ended in a bad way. The actress had revealed that Leander had cheated on her. Despite being in a relationship with Leander Mahima Chaudhary, he was dating Sanjay Dutt’s second wife, Riya Pillai. In such a situation, once Mahima said that ‘he is a good player but not a good person’.

Leander cheated on Mahima

Mahima said in the interview, ‘When I came to know that there is someone else in her life, I was shocked. His departure had no effect on my life. Rather, I had become more mature than before. After this Mahima says, ‘I knew that what Leander did to him one day he would also do to Riya’. He and Mahima parted ways after Leander’s truth came out. After this Leander started living in America with his girlfriend Riya Pillai.

Married to Bobby in the year 2006

At the same time, after separating from Leander, Mahima married architect Bobby Mukherjee in the year 2006. Shortly after marriage, Mahima gave birth to daughter Ariana. But Mahima’s marriage to Bobby Mukherjee did not last long. She was not happy in this marriage. After which she separated from him in the year 2013. However, they did not divorce. But she takes care of her daughter on her own. Mahima told that due to raising her daughter, she had distanced herself from films.