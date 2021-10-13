When Manoj Kumar was upset with this habit of Hema Malini, then the ‘Dream Girl’ was taught a lesson like this!

Hema Malini and actor Manoj Kumar have done many films in Hindi cinema. Film Sanyasi, Dus Numbri and Kranti are some of the best movies in which Hema and Manoj Kumar were well liked by the audience. The film Kranti was released in the year 1981, this film proved to be a big hit at that time. Apart from Hema Malini and Manoj Kumar, the film also starred Shatrughan Sinha.

Hema Malini was shooting for another film when the shooting of this film was going on. The name of the film was ‘Razia Sultan’. Hema felt at that time that the film Razia Sultan was going to be a huge hit. That’s why Hema Malini used to hurry on the sets of Manoj Kumar’s film as she had to visit the sets of Razia Sultan.

There were times when Hema used to make haste on the sets of ‘Kranti’ and used to say that her shot should be dealt quickly first. At the same time, when she used to come back from the sets of Razia Sultan, she used to get very late while coming. Manoj Kumar was very upset by this attitude of Hema Malini. He was a very calm person, so he did not get angry on Hema Malini. But don’t stay silent either. In such a situation, he decided to explain Hema Malini in his own style.

One day like this Hema Malini told Manoj Kumar that ‘get my shot first, I have to go’. On hearing this, Manoj Kumar said – wait 5 minutes. Hema Malini became happy and sat on her seat. Now Hema got 15 to 20 and 20 minutes to 1 hour while waiting. But Manoj Kumar did not return. When Hema went to Manoj Kumar in a rage, she saw that Manoj Kumar was shooting the next scenes of the film with Shatrughan Sinha. Hema got very angry seeing this that she was made to wait so long.

That day Manoj Kumar did not shoot any scene with Hema Malini and Hema left for the sets of ‘Razia Sultan’ in anger. When she reached there, she told the director what Manoj Kumar had done with her. In such a situation, when Kamal Amrohi called Manoj Kumar at night and asked him why he did this to Hema. On this Manoj Kumar said that when Hema has given us dates for the shoot of ‘Kranti’, then how can she shoot another film on the same dates. Kamal Arohi also became calm after hearing this talk of Manoj Kumar.