When Meena Kumari was slapped by Dharmendra! The actress was badly broken; Dada Muni tried to help

Legend Meena Kumari was as beautiful as she looked in real life. The famous song of the actress ‘Chalte Chalte’ still lives on people’s tongues. Talking about Meena Kumari’s personal life, there was a time in her life when she completely immersed herself in alcohol. At that time she did not listen to anyone, only used to do her mind. It is said that at that time Meena Kumari’s heart was with Dharmendra. Meena Kumari could never get success in her love life. He had fallen in love twice in his life.

Kamal Amrohi came first in Meena Kumari’s life. Meena Kumari was also married to Kamal Amrohi. While Kamal Amrohi was already married. Meena Kumari, who was in love, was also approved to become Kamal Amrohi’s second wife. But even after marriage, Meena Kumari could not get the love she deserved from Kamal Amrohi. Meena lived with Kamal Amrohi for 10 years, then later separated. Dharmendra came again in the life of Meena Kumari, who was scattered in love. Dharmendra supported Meena Kumari at that time and helped her to emerge from her grief.

Dharmendra and Meena Kumari had a relationship for 3 years. During this, Meena Kumari helped Dharmendra a lot. Got him work in Bollywood. When Dharmendra became successful in the industry, he left Meena Kumari’s side. Meena Kumar had felt this word of Dharmendra on her heart, so she wanted to talk to Dharmendra. If sources are to be believed, Dharmendra had once slapped Meena in front of everyone because of this.

According to reports, then Meena Kumari resorted to alcohol to digest this gum. In such a situation, Dada Muni i.e. Ashok Kumar wanted to support Meena. He would try to stop them from drinking alcohol. Once Ashok Kumar gave Meena Kumari to eat small pills of homeopathy to quit this addiction. But Meena refused to take those medicines. Meena Kumari had said, ‘I will not live even after taking medicine, I know this, so let me eat some tobacco. Let a few sips of wine go down the throat.’

Let me tell you, the pair of Dharmendra and Meena Kumari was very much liked by the audience in the 1966 film ‘Phool Aur Patthar’. This film was the last film of Dharmendra and Meena Kumari. After this Meena Kumari drowned in the intoxication of alcohol. Meena Kumari was so addicted to alcohol that she always kept a miniature in her handbag. Then after some time Meena Kumari’s health deteriorated a lot. It was reported that Meena Kumari had been diagnosed with blood cancer. In such a situation, on 31 August 1972, Meena Kumari breathed her last.

