When Meena Kumari wrote her name on the robber’s hand with a sharp knife, refused to get out of the car

New Delhi: Meena Kumari, one of the best actresses of Bollywood, has given many such films which have become memorable with being super hit. One of them is the film Pakeezah, when the name of this film is taken, then the actress will definitely be mentioned. Film experts also agree that, “the way Shah Jahan made Mumtaz’s name immortal forever by making the Taj Mahal, similarly Kamal Amrohi made Meena Kumari immortal by making ‘Pakeezah’. .”

Meena Kumari may have been living separately with her husband Kamal Amrohi, but even then she worked in Amrohi’s film Pakeezah. An interesting incident happened with Meena Kumari during the shooting of this film. Revealing this in an interview, Vinod Mehta said, ‘Whenever Kamal Amrohi used to go for outdoor shooting, he used to go on two cars. Once while going on a Delhi shoot, his car ran out of petrol near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. They were forced to stop in the middle of the road in the dark of night.

Amrohi was not even aware that this area was known for dacoits. About a dozen bandits surrounded their cars after midnight. And asked everyone to get out of the car. But Meena Kunari, who was accompanying Kamal Amrohi, refused to get out of the car and said that whoever wants to meet me, come to me.’

‘ The bandits asked, ‘Who are you?’ Amrohi replied, ‘I am amazing and shooting in this area. But we had to stop here as the car ran out of petrol. At first, the robber thought that he was talking about shooting a rifle. But when the dacoit chief was told that it was a film shooting and there was no ordinary woman but superstar Meena Kumari sitting in the car, the dacoit’s gesture changed. On seeing Meena Kunari, he immediately arranged for music, dancing and food. Gave him a place to stay for the night and also ordered petrol for his car in the morning.

When Meena Kumari started sitting in the car, the robber came near and said that he should write his name on my hand with a sharp knife. Hearing this, everyone was stunned. Meena Kumari gave her autograph in fear. Later, he came to know that the robber was none other than Amrit Lal, the famous dacoit of Madhya Pradesh at that time.

