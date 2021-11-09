When Meenakshi Sheshadris entry in this mans life the wife created a ruckus It was time for divorce In Singers Life

Meenakshi Sheshadri, who won the hearts of the audience with the film ‘Hero’, had fallen in love with a singer from the Bollywood industry. This singer was none other than Kumar Sanu. At that time, the stories of Meenakshi Sheshadri and Kumar Sanu’s love story were very much discussed. It is said that Meenakshi and singer Kumar Sanu were very fond of each other. There was also news that Kumar Sanu had left his first wife for Meenakshi. While at that time Kumar Sanu’s wife was from stomach.

Kumar Sanu left his pregnant wife of 6 months in love with Meenakshi Sheshadri. Meenakshi Sheshadri and Kumar Sanu met for the first time on the sets of the film ‘Jurm’. Mahesh Bhatt was making this film. Then the most popular song of this film ‘Jab Koi Baat Badd Jaye’ was sung by Kumar Sanu. Since then the friendship between the two started deepening.

Kumar Sanu and Meenakshi’s affair lasted for 3 years. However, both kept their relationship a secret. But when Kumar Sanu’s wife Rita Bhattacharya got the news about this, she could not bear it. The matter had even worsened that Kumar Sanu’s house was standing on the verge of collapse. In such a situation, in the year 1994, Rita had filed a divorce and got separated.

In an interview, Sanu’s secretary had told- ‘Kumar Sanu used to have many girlfriends. He also dated Meenakshi Seshadri. After some time Sanu and Meenakshi’s relationship broke down and Meenakshi said goodbye to them forever. In 1997, Meenakshi married an investment banker and went abroad.

After this Meenakshi never spoke to Kumar Sanu. Here, when Kumar Sanu separated from Reet and then Meenakshi, he married Saloni Sanu for the second time.

In an old interview, Kumar Sanu had said about his first wife- ‘He used to say that we kill him, also kill the child and humiliate him. Then a year ago she was saying that you come back. Being a wife, he behaved like this. You tell… if you meet on the way, she starts on mother and sister. Coming to our house in the small flat in which we live..come there and molest us, hitting our nephew on the forehead with a hockey stick… she does it. I’m telling you he’s crazy. She is mad. So would you go to your wife? You would like to.