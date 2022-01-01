When meteorologists failed to test nature, Stalin’s anger rose, wrote a letter to Amit Shah saying this- Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin has expressed his displeasure by writing a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Stalin, due to the negligence of the Meteorological Department, they suffered heavy losses.

Meteorologists completely failed to test the nature in Tamil Nadu. This was the reason that no red alert could be issued regarding the rain in Chennai. CM MK Stalin’s mercury is rising on this matter. He has expressed his displeasure by writing a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah. According to Stalin, due to the negligence of the Meteorological Department, they suffered heavy losses.

Stalin has written in his letter that according to the alert received from the Indian Metrological Center, the diocese decides its strategy. But these people are proving to be a complete failure. He wrote that on December 30 at 12 o’clock, the department said in the bulletin that strong winds are expected in the surrounding areas including Chennai. In this, there was a warning of rain in the coastal areas of the state. Light to moderate rain was predicted in Chennai. The government believed their words so that necessary steps were not taken. He says that due to this there was a huge loss of life and property.

Keep in mind that three people have been reported dead after heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. Due to heavy rains, many places in the capital Chennai have been flooded. State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran Nem said that three people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents. Many areas were submerged due to 17 cm of rain in the capital Chennai. Traffic was disrupted due to water logging at many places. Commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain now. In a tweet from the department, it has been said that there has been heavy rain in Chennai and neighboring places. This activity is likely to continue in the region for the next six hours. Chennai recorded 198 mm of rain while Nungambakkam recorded 160 mm of rain on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 17.65 cm was recorded in MRC Nagar. Nangambakkam recorded 14.65 cm and Meenambakkam 10 cm. The special thing is that in the past, the estimates of the Meteorological Department have not been seen to come true many times. The forecasts given regarding the weather in other parts of the country were not accurate.