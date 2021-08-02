When Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor Shared Bedroom Secrets On Chat Show

Mumbai. Fans give a lot of love to Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. Both also keep sharing cute photos and videos on their social media. Just as the fans are eager to know about the life of the stars, in the same way, there is a similar excitement among their fans about Shahid-Mira. Meera is often seen talking about her personal life in interviews. In an interview, Meera had even kept her bedroom secrets open. When Mira and Shahid were questioned about the bedroom secrets, Shahid hesitated and even blushed, but Meera replied sternly.

‘I think he’s a control freak’

Actually, in the year 2015, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput had reached the show ‘Vogue BFF’ hosted by Neha Dhupia. There was a segment during this interview ‘Scary Spice’. In this segment, Meera was asked, what is your favorite position on the bed? Upon hearing this question, Shahid Kapoor seemed a little hesitant and blushing. However, Meera was not shy at all. Meera had the option of not answering the question, but she immediately took the question and answered. Meera told that Shahid always tells what to do in the bed. She said, ‘I think he is a control freak. He always tells what to do. In this interview, Meera also told that when Shahid is sitting with his family, then she does not hesitate to kiss him.

‘Mira often falls asleep wearing my clothes’

On this show, Shahid told that Meera often falls asleep wearing his clothes. Earlier in Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan’, Shahid had said that Mira often takes away his blanket and he is left without clothes in the cold. In this show, Shahid told that he is constantly scared of Meera. If he forgets to lift the toilet seat back down, Meera gives him a lot of lectures. She says, ‘How are you man? Haven’t people taught you manners?’