When Mohsin Khan said in front of Reena Roy I have not seen any film of my wife Such was the reaction of the actress

The relationship between cricket and film world has always been there. bollywood actress Reena Roy And Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan’s love story and then marriage is also an example of the same. However, this marriage did not last long and both the husband and wife separated. When Reena Roy, who was in discussion about her relationship with Shatrughan Sinha, said goodbye to Bollywood and Hindustan when she married Mohsin Khan and went to Pakistan.

In an interview with Mohsin Khan, Reena talked about her married life. In the same interview, Mohsin Khan had told that he had not seen a single film of Reena Roy. Actually, in those days Mohsin Khan left cricket and came to Bollywood films.

He was asked about the same thing, ‘You have been the hero of the Pakistani cricketer team, how did the idea of ​​becoming the hero of the film come? Did you not have this hobby like film stars since childhood?

In response, Mohsin had said, ‘Not at all. You will be surprised to know that till date I have not even seen any film of my wife. When he was asked the reason for this, he remained silent, while Reena Roy, taking forward his point, said, ‘It is absolutely right.’ When Reena Roy was asked whether she too had not seen Mohsin playing cricket before marriage, she replied rudely, ‘Yeh aapse kisan keh diya?’

Reena Roy and Mohsin Khan were married in the year 1983. Even after marriage, Reena got offers from Bollywood but she refused to work. Finally in the 1993 film ‘Aadmi Toy Hai’ She agreed to work with Jitendra. Reena Roy also had a daughter after marrying Mohsin.

Shortly after the birth of the daughter, fights started between Mohsin and Reena and Mohsin divorced Reena. Reena did not get the custody of her daughter and she came to India. He fought a legal battle for the custody of the daughter and In the end, with the help of Shatrughan Sinha, he got his daughter back.





