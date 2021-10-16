When Mumtaz was being stopped from doing Dev Anand’s ‘Hare Ram Hare Krishna’, Dharmendra had helped her

Mumtaz was doing more than 6 films at the same time which was objected by the ‘Film Sena’ and they stopped Mumtaz from going for the shoot of Dev Anand’s film, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

Dharmendra’s image has always been that of an actor helping others. Clear hearted Dharmendra helped many people during his activism days in the film industry, including Mumtaz. In fact, in those days, an organization called ‘Film Sena’ used to work in the industry, which used to stop artists from doing more than 6 films at a time. Mumtaz’s marriage was fixed and that is why she wanted to finish all her stalled projects soon.

He had told, ‘We had gone to Kathmandu, Nepal for the shooting of the film. A film Sena was made during that period. The purpose of the film Sena was that every hero heroine would not do more than 6 films at a time. Mumtaz Aapa was about to leave India after marriage. He had given an ultimatum to everyone to finish his films as soon as possible. We were waiting for Mumtaz with Dev Saheb in Kathmandu. When Mumtaz was doing more than 6 films simultaneously, the film crew said that we will not let her go, in the shooting of Dev Sahab.’

Junior Mahmood had further said, ‘Dev Saheb started saying that no, no, I want the same. We came to know that K Asif Marhum and Dharmendra ji took Mumtaz ji in the middle of the car and brought them to the airport from home. They were sent off at the airport and when the film armymen saw Dharmendra and K Asif, no one was seen side by side. No one dared, did not dare. Dharmendra ji had said that my brother’s picture is being made, my elder brother is there, he is there.. let him go.’ Mumtaz then reached Kathmandu and completed the shooting of the film.

Dharmendra has been treating his fans very softly as well. One such anecdote was narrated by his son Bobby Deol. It happened that a fan of Dharmendra had come to Mumbai from Punjab to get a glimpse of him. When he reached outside Dharmendra’s house, the security stopped him. Attempts were being made to forcefully remove him from there when Dharmendra came and called the fan to the house. Dharmendra had fed him food and also gave him clothes to wear.