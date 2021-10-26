When Nana Patekar asked for one crore fees, everyone in film industry was surprised, Paresh Rawal shared story – Give one crore rupees then will do the film

When Nana Patekar asked for a fee of one crore, the entire industry was astonished that how can a character actor ask for such a fee.

Actor Nana Patekar earned a lot of name in art cinema as well as commercial cinema. Nana Patekar started his career with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’, when no one knew him. Nana Patekar got recognition from the 1989 film ‘Parinda’. He also received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film. There came a time in Nana Patekar’s career when he started competing with the main lead. During that time he had demanded one crore fee for one of his films. Actor Paresh Rawal has recently revealed this.

Nana Patekar told The Quint that there is a lot of disparity regarding money in the industry, especially the actors of art films and character actors get very little money. Nana Patekar’s identity has also been that of a character actor and once he asked for a fee of one crore, the entire industry was astonished that how can a character actor ask for such a fee.

Paresh Rawal said, ‘I salute a fellow, who completely shook his film industry by asking for one crore rupees …. Nana Patekar … years ago. We were so happy that what is the matter man. You mold him into a character actor and he demanded that bring one crore rupees, let’s bring, had asked in those days.

Nana Patekar became very famous for controversies other than his films. There was also a lot of discussion about his anger on the film set. Once Nana Patekar had a fight with the director because he refused to give expression on the song. This story was mentioned by Nana Patekar himself in an interview given to Komal Nahta.

He had told, ‘The song was going on and there was a reaction to be given. The director said your reaction is here. I reacted. Then it says do something, I said that I do not know how to do something. Then said that do nothing, she is dancing. I said – what should I do if she is dancing, I cannot jump.

He further said, ‘She is dancing, I am watching her. I can’t do more than this. Then it says, no, just do something. I said shut up man. And then people say that Nana fights… what to do now.’