when nana patekar was very angry at salman khan

New Delhi. Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan remains in the headlines every day. Salman has a fan following all over the world. People like them a lot. His popularity can be gauged from the fact that his flop films also do business of more than 100 crores. Apart from his professional life, he also makes a lot of headlines due to his personal life. There are many controversies in the name of Salman Khan. But once actor Nana Patekar was very angry on his statement and he had heard a lot about Salman.

Salman had supported Pakistani artists

Actually, this whole matter is from the year 2016. There was a terrorist attack in Uri. After which there was a lot of uproar over the work of Pakistani artists in Bollywood. But Salman supported Pakistani artists. Due to which there was a lot of uproar on social media and people had fiercely targeted Salman. Salman had said that Pakistani artistes are not terrorists. They should not be stopped from working in the industry.

target without name

Nana Patekar was upset on this statement of his. He had given his response saying, ‘Our biggest heroes are our jawans. We are very humble and fake people. Don’t pay attention to what we say. Those who speak patter patter do not have the status of so much importance. After this, without taking Salman’s name, Nana Patekar had said that yes I am talking about the one you are thinking about.

my country is first

Further, Nana Patekar had said for Pakistani artists, ‘First is my country. Apart from the country, I do not know anyone and neither would I like to know. Artists are like bedbugs in front of the country. We cost nothing. My country is first. Let us tell you that at that time actor Ajay Devgan also supported the ban on Pakistani artists working in India. He had said, ‘It is time to stand with the nation.’