When Nargis Dutt Said To Meena Kumari Maut Mubarak Ho

New Delhi. Actress Meena Kumari is popularly often known as ‘Tragedy Queen’ within the movie business. Meena Kumari left a distinct mark within the hearts of individuals together with her movies. Everybody was in awe of his innocence. Meena Kumari received immense success in her profession however in her private life she discovered loneliness and ache. Meena was married to screenwriter Kamal Amrohi. However after a while of marriage they received divorced. After that she fell in love with Dharmendra. However this relationship additionally broke down. Meena by no means took the connection critically to anybody whom she gave her coronary heart to and in the long run it was their infidelity.

Nargis congratulates Meena on her demise

Meena Kumari acted in 92 movies in her movie profession. He had labored in lots of hit movies. However on March 31, 1972, on the age of simply 38, he stated goodbye to the world. He died simply two days after falling right into a coma. Nargis Dutt was his superb pal in these days. It’s stated that when Nargis reached Meena Kumari’s funeral, she stated, “Meena Kumari, pleased demise!”.

Why did you want for demise?

Everybody was shocked to listen to this factor of Nargis. Everybody wished to know that why did he say this for his personal pal? Nargis had disclosed this by way of an article in an Urdu journal. It learn, ‘Mina, pleased demise. I’ve by no means stated this earlier than. Meena, in the present day your Baji (elder sister) congratulates you in your demise and asks you to not come once more to this world. As a result of this place will not be for folks such as you. Nargis then recalled how Meena Kumari taken care of her youngsters Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt once they went out for dinner as soon as. They modified their garments and fed them milk.

Hooked on alcohol after divorce

Please inform that Nargis had revealed that she had heard screams and screams from Meena Kumari’s room. Her husband used to beat her. After which Meena and Kamal Amrohi received divorced. However after the divorce, Meena had turn out to be hooked on alcohol. It was time to get him admitted to the hospital. His liver had turn out to be weak. He stated goodbye to the world solely a month after the discharge of Meena Kumari’s hit movie Pakeezah.