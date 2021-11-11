When Nargis suddenly came on the shooting set looking for Sunil Dutt, could not recognize the husband sitting nearby, interesting anecdote

Sunil Dutt was working in a film in the year 1966, which was being produced by BR Chopra. The film also starred Sunil Dutt along with Mumtaz, Rajkumar and Balraj Sahni. The shooting of the film ‘Humraj’ was going on in Mehmood Studio. There was a scene in this film in which he had to become Bahrupiya. Sunil Dutt’s look had to be changed so that he would not be recognized. Sunil Dutt was to play the role of an elderly man. At that time the makeup of Sunil Dutt was done by Pandhari Juker. Pandhari Zucker was considered one of the best makeup artist of that time.

When Pandhari Zucker started doing Sunil Dutt’s make-up, he used black color to thicken the color of the face. Apply hair extensions and also apply beard, mustache, eyebrows. The basic work was done when the green room door rang. There was a knock at the door and Nargis’s voice came. When Nargis came inside, she asked the make-up artist – where is Dutt sahib? On hearing this, Pandhari Zucker became silent and started looking at Nargis.

Nargis asked again – where is Dutt sahib? In such a situation, Sunil Dutt pointed to Pandhari Zucker and refused to tell. On the other hand, Pandhari Zucker told Nargis that he had gone out for a while. In such a situation, Nargis said that – well, I wait here. Now 2 hours have passed but Sunil Dutt did not come back from the main door. In such a situation, Nargis got upset and said that it has been 2 hours and she has not returned yet?

Seeing Nargis’s restlessness, Pandhari Zucker could not stop himself and even after refusing Dutt sahib, he told that ‘Dutt sahib has been sitting in front of you for 2 hours’. Nargis Dutt was shocked to hear this. She said ‘Hey Pandhari, what have you done to them that I could not recognize my husband. you have done a great job.’

On that day, Nargis Dutt was happy and gifted her very precious watch to make-up artist Pandhari Zucker. Let me tell you, Annu Kapoor told this story in her radio show.

