When Nargis suddenly came to Raj Kapoor’s bedroom, Actress decided to break the relationship

Raj Kapoor and Nargis met when once the showman went to the house of singer, composer and dancer Jaddan Bai in connection with some work. Jaddan Bai was Nargis’s mother.

Hindi cinema legend Raj Kapoor and veteran actress Nargis have worked together in many films. This couple was also well-liked on screen and off screen. Raj Kapoor and Nargis started loving each other while working together. Although Raj Kapoor was married at that time. At the same time, he was having an affair with Nargis Dutt. Nargis also loved Raj Kapoor very much.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis met when once the showman went to the house of singer, composer and dancer Jaddan Bai in connection with some work. Jaddan Bai was Nargis’s mother. At that time Jaddan Bai was not at home, so Nargis had opened the door for Raj Kapoor. Nargis was so beautiful that Raj Kapoor fell in love with her at first sight.

Since then, the acquaintance grew and both of them started working together. This relationship lasted for many years. After that Nargis started having hopes from Raj Kapoor that both of them would settle down together. At the same time, Raj Kapoor also loved his wife very much. He had to say that his wife is the mother of his children and Nargis is the mother of his films. (When Raj Kapoor stared at Nargis’s heels for 20 minutes, the legend felt lost in love)

In such a situation, one day Raj Kapoor and Nargis had a plan for vacations. Nargis was looking for Raj Kapoor. But Raj Kapoor did not come to his house that day. In such a situation, Nargis got upset and went straight to Kapoor’s house. When I went there and saw it, there was a lot of excitement. A luxurious party was going on in Raj Kapoor’s house. When she went to the party, she could not see Raj Kapoor anywhere in the party.

In such a situation, searching for Raj Kapoor, she reached his bedroom. Nargis did not even knock on the door of Raj Kapoor’s bedroom and she went inside just like that. Nargis saw Raj Kapoor was with his wife, he was wearing her necklace around the neck.

When Nargis saw Raj Kapoor spending time with his wife, she suddenly fell silent and went out quietly. She realized that day that nothing could happen to Raj Kapoor and their relationship. In such a situation, on that day Nargis took a big decision related to her life that now she will break all her relations with Raj Kapoor. So did happen. After that day Nargis never met Raj Kapoor like before. At the same time, Sunil Dutt entered Nargis’s life after some time. After this Nargis got married to Sunil Dutt.