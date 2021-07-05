when neena gupta expressed her desire to romance with ranbir kapoor

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has been in the film industry for many years. He has played various roles in his acting career. In which serious, funny and bold all kinds of characters are included. In her second innings, she is working in more than one film. But apart from films, Neena also makes a lot of headlines due to her personal life. She is known for her bold fashion sense and statements. Nina speaks openly on every issue. Neena has also raised questions on many Bollywood trends many times.

Neena Gupta’s wish

Once Neena Gupta spoke openly about the actor romancing girls younger than her. She had said that she wants to romance Ranbir Kapoor in the movie. She believes that when stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan can romance an actress who is 25 years younger than her, why can’t she.

Get a chance to romance with a younger hero

Neena Gupta had said in her interview to Pinkvilla that she sincerely wishes that a time comes when the actress, like the hero, gets a chance to romance a hero younger than her on screen after getting older. He said, ‘There will never be a time when younger heroines romance with older heroines. I very much wish that such a time comes when I can work opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Why can’t it be Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik?

Neena further says, ‘Why can’t I work opposite Shahrukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan? I am not saying Ranbir Kapoor, I am not so stupid. She has worked with an actress who is 20-25 years younger than her, so according to this, I can also romance Ranbir Kapoor. Why not?’ Nina says that it will take a long time for this to happen in our country. Whereas in Hollywood movies this is not the case. Let us tell you that for the past several days, Neena is in discussion about her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’. In this book, he has made many revelations from his professional life to personal life.