When Neha Dhupia was leaving Delhi and going to Mumbai her mothers said Whether the film is a hit or a flop dont call us

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has recently given an interview, in which she told that her parents supported her a lot when she started her career.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is in the news these days for her next crime-drama film ‘A Thursday’. On the other hand, the actress says that her life has changed a lot after marriage and the birth of her children. Along with this, she also said that she is very happy about life and career due to sharing all her responsibilities with husband Angad Bedi.

Recently Neha Dhupia has given an interview to Indian Express, in which she told that ‘children have completely changed my life. These two people are completely dependent on me and my husband’. She says that ‘when it comes to her personal life, she doesn’t associate herself with ACP Catherine Alvarez, who is a strong police officer. Although she sees herself as an independent woman’.

She further said, ‘I think creatively. I take a decision based on what this job is going to give me. The actress admitted that children influence her work. She said ‘My children also help me in choosing a career because I work only after watching them’.

Neha Dhupia said during this that her parents have given her the power to choose freely. He said ‘When my father sent me from Delhi to Mumbai, he only told me one thing – ‘always keep your head up’. The second thing my mother told me was ‘whatever happens, it happens for a reason, and the reason is always good’.

He further said, ‘Never call us if a film becomes a hit or a flop because we don’t care’. You are our daughter and we love you. Whether your film is a hit or a flop, it doesn’t matter. Your safety, health – these things are important to us’.

The actress further said, ‘I have always had the support of my parents. He has been like my backbone. I can’t do anything without them and now I have a family, which has developed in such a beautiful way’.

On the other hand, when Neha Dhupia was asked about her journey so far, she said that she has no regrets about her career so far, she feels that the newcomers are very well prepared and they have easy access to people. . Today Bollywood has changed a lot. Regarding this, she said, ‘The younger generation is so well prepared, which I don’t think I ever was. I remember how I got the offer for my first film.

I was told at that time- ‘It’s a film, you have to go to Maldives. Ajay Devgan is in this film. I was informed about the film like this and then, BOOM! Overnight people started knowing me as the ‘Heroine of Doom’. I would have liked 2-3 films to make my debut. I was like at that time – ‘Well there are two heroines in this and there is only one in this. Let’s suck on the second one.’


