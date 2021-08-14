When new income tax portal problems are solved: Nirmala Sitharaman says technical flaws of IT portals will be fixed soon

Highlights The income tax website is doing much better than it did in June, but there are still some issues.

Nirmala Sitharaman has said that she is constantly looking at Infosys on this issue.

He said Infosys chief Nandan Nilekani had assured that the issues would be resolved in the next few days.

New Delhi

Income Tax New Website: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that technical glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal would be rectified in the next few days and that Infosys was constantly looking into the matter. She said, “I am constantly sending a message of assurance to Infosys (portal development company) and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani that they will solve a lot of problems in the next few days. . Will take. “

The finance minister said the system was working better this time around than in June, but there were still some problems. He said the revenue secretary is monitoring it on a weekly basis and these errors will be greatly corrected in the next few weeks. The new income tax e-filing portal has been plagued by technical difficulties since its launch on June 7.

Infosys was contracted in 2019 to develop the next generation income tax filing system. A system in which the time limit for return execution can be reduced from 63 days to one day and refunds can be made quickly. The government has so far provided Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys between January 2019 and June 2021 to develop the portal.