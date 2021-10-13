When Nikki Tamboli was dating a positive boyfriend, the parents stopped going to college; The actress told the story

Nikki Tamboli, who was seen in Bigg Boss season 14, is very popular for her cool style. Fans were very impressed by Nikki’s impeccable style in the stunt show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. Nikki Tamboli always does her heart, this thing was also accepted by Rohit Shetty. But during her college days, Nikki Tamboli had dated a man who was very positive for her. In such a situation, he used to barricade them many times. Not only this, it happened to Nikki when her parents stopped her going to college.

Nikki Tamboli herself has disclosed about this. In RJ Siddhartha Kanan’s show, Nikki told that their past relationship was very heartbreaking. She told that ‘Yes I was in college those days and was dating a very positive boyfriend. But my family came to know and then I was stopped going to college.

Nikki told that her ex-boyfriend did not study in college. He was an outsider. In such a situation, his parents decided that he would not send me to college. He said- ‘He was not from my college. He used to come to meet me from outside. So papa used to say – man, you go to college to study, then how did you become friends with the boys from outside?’

Nikki also told that once it happened when she was in love with someone one-sided. Nikki told that 4-5 years ago she was in love with someone. Nikki told that she had left many big opportunities in her career for that person. Nikki said- ‘I had a one-sided love. When I was a newcomer in the industry, I left Miss Diva in her affair. This is 4-5 years old. I loved him very much, but this love was one sided. I realized later and also came to know that he has some other girlfriend whom he is going to marry.

The actress told- ‘Once we met and I told him I love you. So he didn’t answer. On the contrary, he said is it necessary to speak? So I was surprised to hear this. I reacted – what? At that time I realized that there is something black in the lentils. That was just my real love, true love. After that I moved on and my progress continued. Then I thought that now I just want to break the hearts of boys.

