When Nora works as a waitress: Nora Fateh also revealed that she worked as a waitress when she was alone

Nora Fateh is also one of those beautiful Bollywood actresses who is a huge expert in dance. The journey in Bollywood has not been easy for Nora Fatehi, who was born and raised in Canada. Nora, who grew up with difficulties in her life, recently shared a case of hers.

Nora Fateh also arrived at the cooking reality show recently. Nora Fatehi says she started working as a female waiter when she was 16 years old. Nora said that this was not my main job but to earn pocket money, which I had to do till I was 18 years old.





Nora Fatehi said that during this work she had to face many difficulties in terms of things like proper communication skills, personality, good memory and passion to pursue work. He also said that there are times when something bad happens in the mind of the customer and everyone should know how to handle this situation.



During the show, Nora discusses Canadian food. He had earlier said in an interview that he prefers chubby and curvy women in that country. Skinny girls don’t particularly like it. He had said that this is a cultural mindset and that is why we eat constantly.



Nora has recently appeared in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. The film was released on OTT which received a mixed response from the audience.