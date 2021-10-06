When Nora works as a waitress: Nora Fateh also revealed that she worked as a waitress when she was alone
Nora Fatehi said that during this work she had to face many difficulties in terms of things like proper communication skills, personality, good memory and passion to pursue work. He also said that there are times when something bad happens in the mind of the customer and everyone should know how to handle this situation.
During the show, Nora discusses Canadian food. He had earlier said in an interview that he prefers chubby and curvy women in that country. Skinny girls don’t particularly like it. He had said that this is a cultural mindset and that is why we eat constantly.
Nora has recently appeared in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar. The film was released on OTT which received a mixed response from the audience.
