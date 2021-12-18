When Owaisi said, I salute Mayawati, my heart does not go to make Modi win

Asaduddin Owaisi had targeted the SP chief and said, “Akhilesh Yadav talks about M-Y but only after coming to power, he starts talking about Y”.

AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has announced to field candidates of his party for 100 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. After this announcement, opposition parties are continuously targeting Asaduddin Owaisi. During this, Asaduddin Owaisi has also been hitting back at the opposition. However, once Asaduddin Owaisi had praised BSP chief Mayawati saying that her politics is for her caste, he salutes her (Mayawati). Owaisi had also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during this period.

During ABP’s ‘Shikhar Sammelan’ program, Asaduddin Owaisi had targeted the SP chief and said, “Akhilesh Yadav talks about M-Y but as soon as he comes to power, he starts talking about Y only and forgets us. Huh. Then what will M do? Will you beg?” Owaisi was referring to SP’s Muslim-Yadav equation.

Anchor asked Owaisi that you are talking about contesting 100 seats, Akhilesh Yadav says that you will help BJP on them. To this Owaisi replied, “There was a contest between the Congress-BJP in the Hindi belt on 183 seats. Congress won 15 seats, then why don’t you call them BJP’s B team.”

Owaisi said tauntingly, “Congress is winning 15 by fighting 183 seats and you say we are helping BJP? I have contested three seats in the Lok Sabha elections, how did Modi win the rest? Is that where I got my heart?”

Asaduddin Owaisi gave the example of contesting elections together with SP-BSP during Lok Sabha elections 2019 and said, “Akhilesh-Mayawati fought together, but what was achieved? 71 percent of Muslims had voted for him, Yadav ran away with the BJP. People from Mayawati’s caste supported her, but people from other Dalit communities voted for the BJP.” Owaisi said that then why there is talk of Muslim vote bank, there has never been a Muslim vote bank in this country.