When Padmini Kolhapuri came to give audition for Rajesh Khanna’s film, Kaka rejected The Actress Hurt and Broken

Padmini Kolhapuri, who showed her acting skills with films like ‘Woh Saat Din’ and ‘Prem Rog’, was once rejected by superstar Rajesh Khanna for her film. At that time this thing had hit badly on the heart of Padmini Kolhapuri. Padmini Kolhapuri is the actress who has been facing the camera since childhood.

Actress Padmini, who played Roopa in Legend Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ as a child actor, went to audition for a film of Rajesh Khanna, when other actors were engaged during that audition. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna had hired another actress. All this happened in front of Padmini’s eyes, seeing which she cried at that time. Padmini Kolhapuri herself had told about this.

Actually, at that time Padmini had gone in front of Rajesh Khanna to audition as a child artist. During an interview, Padmini had told that a child artist was needed for the film ‘Chalta Purja’. Which was to be selected by Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. Apart from Padmini Kolhapure, there was another girl who had come to audition as a child artist in this film.

Padmini was very excited for this audition as she was assuming that she would be selected for this film and she would get a chance to work with Rajesh Khanna. But when she got rejected, she was shocked.

Padmini had told during the interview that ‘that day Rajesh Khanna chose another girl instead of me. You don’t ask what went through my heart. My heart was broken. However, after that there were many occasions when I got a chance to work with him. I acted opposite him in the film ‘Soutan’ as the lead heroine. Which was a big deal for me.

At that time there were many types of news about Rajesh Khanna, in such a situation, Padmini praised Rajesh Khanna and said that ‘I don’t care what the world says about him. I have always been a fan of his and will continue to be.