When people accused Juhi Chawla, married an old man for money

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla may be away from films now but there was a time when she used to rule the industry. In the 80-90s, Juhi was in great demand in the industry. Apart from acting, people were fascinated by her beauty. In the year 1984, Juhi won the title of Miss India. Apart from this, she also won the Miss Universe Best Costume Award in the year 1984. After this, he made his Bollywood debut with the 1986 film Sultanate. But apart from professional life, she was also in the news due to her personal life.

surprised everyone by getting married

The film Juhi’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released in the year 1988. This film was well liked. It proved to be a tremendous hit at the box office. This film changed the fate of Juhi and she never looked back. Juhi was at the height of her career but suddenly she surprised everyone by getting married. She had married Jay Mehta, a businessman five years older than herself. Everyone was shocked to hear the news of their marriage. He didn’t even let anyone know about it.

people made jokes

However, after marriage, people told many things to Juhi. Many people even made fun of him. Someone told him that he married Jai Mehta for money. At the same time, someone made fun of her husband and gave him old age. But let us tell that when Juhi was going through the worst phase of her life, Jai Mehta supported her. After which he decided to marry her.

first wife died

Actually, Juhi Chawla is Jai Mehta’s second wife. Before that he was married to Sujata Birla. But in the year 1990, he died in a plane accident. At the same time, Juhi’s mother also passed away in no time. In such a situation, both were left very alone. At that time Jay Mehta gave emotional support to Juhi. During this both came close and in the year 1995 both of them got married.

