When Pickles The Dog found stolen FIFA World Cup trophy in England

The FIFA World Cup means the Great Kumbh of Football. There have often been such incidents during FIFA, which became the subject of discussion all over the world. A similar incident came to the fore in the year 1966, when a disaster broke out on England, which hosted the FIFA World Cup. In fact, four months before the World Cup to be held in 1966, the trophy kept in a hall was stolen. Which the police could not find for several days, then a dog became a messiah for England.

The trophy was put on display in the Central Hall of Westminster, London before the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England. But on March 20, 1966, about four months before the start of the World Cup, the trophy was stolen. Due to this incident, the FIFA management as well as the Scotland Yard Police in London were stuck. When the theft took place, the security guards had gone on brakes and the prayer meeting was going on in another part of the hall.

According to reports, the trophy kept for the FIFA World Cup was said to cost around thirty thousand pounds. After the incident, Scotland Yard Police in London searched for the trophy for several days but they could not find any clue. When the news was published in newspapers around the world, England was greatly insulted. Then in the meantime, Joe Mears, the then chairman of the Football Association, received an unknown letter, demanding a ransom in exchange for the trophy.

The person writing the letter had Jackson written on it and demanded a ransom of 15 thousand euros in exchange for the trophy. The police laid a trap to nab the thief and the demand was accepted. After this, the police filled the notes like papers in the suitcase and put some original notes on top. A person named Jackson was arrested by the team that arrived to pay the money, but the arrested person told that his real name was Edward Batley and he had previously been in the army.

Seven days had passed since the theft and a man was caught, but the trophy was not found. Meanwhile, Dave Corbett went out for a walk with his doggy Pickles in the South Narwood area of ​​London. After a while Pickles started circling near a car. Dave went near and saw some things wrapped in paper. He removed the paper and saw that it was the World Cup trophy. Dave gave this information to the local police, after which Dave was also questioned for a long time.

After several hours of interrogation, Dave was released. Then news spread within a short time that a dog named Pickles had discovered the trophy. After this, Dave Corbett and his doggy Pickles were honored again. Then Pickles became a worldwide star. Let us tell you that in the year 1966, only England won the FIFA World Cup. However, Doggy Pickles died a year after the incident.