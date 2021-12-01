When Pran supported Raj Kapoor in difficult times, then what happened that there was a split between the two?

There are many examples of friendship in Bollywood. One such time Pran had become an example of friendship when he helped Raj Kapoor in difficult times. In fact, when Raj Kapoor had lost everything and his house was at stake, Pran extended a helping hand to help Raj.

This was the time when Pran had more popularity than a hero, so he used to get more fees. At that time Raj Kapoor was making a film. At that time Raj Kapoor’s business was getting ruined. Actually, Raj Kapoor made the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. But after that film flopped, he suffered a lot.

In such a situation, when Raj Kapoor once again dared to make a film, he decided that he would sign Pran for his film. This movie was ‘Bobby’. When Raj Kapoor started making the film Bobby with Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, he faced a lot of money problems. Raj Kapoor, who was struggling with financial troubles, had to mortgage his wife’s jewelry at that time.

Here, Raj Kapoor’s relationship with Pran was good. Due to the deep connection between the two, Raj Kapoor openly spoke his heart to Pran and told that at this time he has nothing to pay as fees. Hearing this, tears came to Pran’s eyes and he applied Raj to his heart and said that I will take the fee.

Pran showed his heart and said that give me 1 rupee as a tribute. Hearing this, Raj Kapoor hugged her. But Pran got a shock when the film was released and became a super hit. Despite this, Raj Kapoor did not pay Pran his full fee.

According to the reports- Raj Kapoor gave Pran 1 lakh rupees if the film was a hit. But Pran was a well-known villain of that era, so his fee should have been given to him according to the market price, which Raj Kapoor did not give. This thing hit Pran’s heart. In such a situation, there was a scuffle between the two. After that Pran and Raj never worked with each other.