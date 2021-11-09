When Prem Chopra started stopping Dharmendra from doing stunts Said Your face can be spoiled Dharam Paji was also surprised to hear the reason

Dharmendra often used to do his own stunts. This is the year 1974 when Dharmendra was busy shooting for the film ‘Pocket Maar’. The villain in this film was Prem Chopra.

Dharmendra and Prem Chopra have worked together in many films. Seeing both the actors who were often seen as enemies on the film screen, the fans used to understand at that time that Prem Chopra is the ‘villain’ of truth. But actually off screen Dharmendra and Prem Chopra had a very good friendship. There is a similar anecdote when Dharmendra himself had to do stunts for one of his films.

Prem Chopra said that how can Dharmendra do this, what if there is a slight stain on his face? Regarding this concern, he reached close to Dharmendra who was present on the set itself. When he shared this with Dharmendra’s friend, he also felt that it was true. In such a situation, both went to Dharmendra and expressed concern that you do not do this scene, your face may get spoiled. You get this stunt scene done with a body double.

Dharmendra liked to do his own stunts. In such a situation, he said that why are you people saying this. All right, I’ll do this easily. After stopping for some time, Dharmendra started looking at Prem Chopra and laughingly started saying, I know why you are refusing me to do this. So that my scene is lighter and yours is heavy, isn’t it? Prem Chopra was unable to express his grief at that time.

In fact, when Dharmendra is dragged by the villain to the car in the film, later Dharmendra also gets himself freed from the rope while fighting and then does the same with the villain. So Prem Chopra was worried that if Dharmendra does this to the villain, then the villain will also be dragged by the rope. At the same time, there is a villain Prem Chopra in the film, so it is obvious that if Dharmendra will do this then he will also have to do it.

So to clear his way, Prem Chopra expresses concern for Dharmendra. When he shared this thing with Dharmendra, he was first surprised and then started laughing and laughing. But in the end Prem Chopra also had to execute that scene like Dharmendra.