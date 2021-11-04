When Prithviraj Kapoor left for the desert barefoot in the scorching sun for ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, Shammi Kapoor narrated the story

The film ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ is one such film that left a different mark on Hindi cinema. Till date, an iconic film like this film has not been made. Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Akbar in this film. Prithviraj Kapoor was so devoted to his film that he did not have time to eat and drink. Prithviraj Kapoor used to get into his film character so much that he used to forget himself.

Shammi Kapoor had told about this in an interview. Shammi Kapoor had told that he used to go on the sets of the film Mughal-e-Azam. He used to watch his father’s style of working on the sets. Shammi Kapoor had told that when Prithviraj Kapoor used to get instructions that his shot was ready, he used to go towards the makeup room and say – ‘Prithviraj Kapoor is going…’. At the same time, when he used to get ready from the make-up room in Akbar’s get up, he used to come saying- ‘Mughal-e-Azam aa rahe hai…’.

One such anecdote related to Prithviraj Kapoor was narrated by Shammi Kapoor. He had told- ‘Once while doing a scene in the film Mughal-e-Azam, father forgot to wear slippers and walked towards the sandy ground in the scorching sun.’

Shammi Kapoor had told- ‘My father used to enter the character’s skin. When he was on the set, he used to have a cup of tea in one hand, while taking a sip, he used to smoke a cigarette with the other hand. Wearing common clothes, he lived in a special style. As soon as Asif sahib used to say that you get ready for the shot, everything is ready, he used to walk towards the make-up room and used to say – ‘Prithviraj Kapoor is going now’. When he came back after getting ready, he used to say – ‘Akbar is now coming.’

He had further told- The shooting of this film was going on in the fierce heat of Rajasthan. There was the opening scene of the film in which Akbar walks barefoot on foot and goes to the dargah to ask for a vow. So this shot was to be given to him. When they got ready for the shot, they saw that the sand of the desert was very hot due to the scorching sun. Despite this, he gave that shot barefoot. (When Raj Kapoor stared at Nargis’s heels for 20 minutes, the legend felt lost in love, read the full story)

Shammi Kapoor told that he did not compromise at all. Actually, in this scene, Akbar goes barefoot towards Ajmer Sharif with the wishes of his son. He did this scene himself. There was a battle scene in the film in which he had to wear an iron shield, which was very heavy. Still he wore that heavy iron on his chest and shoulders and then shot.