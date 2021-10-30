When Priya came to tie Rakhi to Sanjay Dutt in jail, the Dutt family wept after seeing Sanju’s gift

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has seen many ups and downs in his life. When Sanjay Dutt was going through his difficult phase, his family was also very saddened by his pain. Sanjay Dutt’s sisters Priya and Namrata have revealed many things in the book ‘Mr and Mrs Dutt – Memories of Our Parents’.

In this book, Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya has also mentioned about the period when she went to tie rakhi to her brother in jail. Let me tell you, Sanjay Dutt’s name also came up in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, then troubles started in his life. This incident is from the year 1994 when Sanjay Dutt’s bail was canceled and he was arrested again.

According to the book ‘Memories of Our Parents’, Priya Dutt had gone to meet Sanjay Dutt in jail on the occasion of Rakhi in August 1994. When Priya reached the jail, she became very emotional after seeing her brother Sanju in that condition. Sanjay was very sad, but his sister did not realize his sorrow, so he had kept a sheet of false laughter on his face. On that day, inside the jail, Priya had tied a rakhi to Sanju.

After tying Rakhi, Sanjay Dutt often kept some gift in his sister’s hand. But that day Sanjay Dutt could not maintain a false smile for long and broke down saying ‘I have nothing to give you’. But Sanjay Dutt did not send his sister from there empty handed even that day.

According to the book – Sanjay Dutt had given what he had earned by working as a laborer in jail and said in the hands of his sister- ‘I only have this one thing that I can give you.’ Sanjay Dutt had given Priya a coupon of Rs 2 which she had received as remuneration after working in jail.

Priya had told at that time- ‘This time was very emotional for our family.’ Priya Dutt cried a lot seeing that coupon given by Sanjay Dutt. Sister Priya had kept that coupon with her. Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt also became very sad knowing all this.

It is said that father Sunil Dutt could not sleep all night after coming back home with Priya. He used to get up at 4 in the morning. It is also told that Sunil Dutt did not even turn on the AC of his room and used to sleep on the ground. The reason behind this was that he was aware of the trouble his son Sanju was going through at this time.