When Priyanka Chopra revealed about having a ‘lesbian encounter’ – read deets





The Desi Woman of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, who took India to the worldwide map together with her a number of achievements and milestones, as soon as hit on by a girl. The Bajirao Mastani actress revealed this factor, when she graced the sixth season of Koffee With Karan together with Deepika Padukone. When requested about if she was of ever going through a lesbian encounter , PeeCee replied, “Encounters, I would not know, however I have been propositioned.” She revealed, “It may’ve been. It was at a nightclub, a few years in the past. And this lady, who clearly did not know that I do not swing that approach, was being extraordinarily candy, and really flattering, and really flirtatious. And I did not know how one can inform her… As a result of she was someone I knew.” The actress additionally revealed that she was the lady, who even Karan Johar is aware of. Additionally Read – Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani: 15 Bollywood actresses who performed moms at a very younger age – view pics

Priyanka revealed that she obtained out of the scenario by mendacity that she is already in a relationship. “I simply needed to be like, ‘Babe, I kinda have a boyfriend, which I did not on the time. It may have been… However I want boys,” mentioned the Dil Dhadakne Do star. Additionally Read – 5 occasions Ranveer Singh proved he’s the ‘Greatest Husband’ by showering love on Deepika Padukone along with his social media posts

On the work entrance, Priyanka Chopra was final seen in The White Tiger reverse Rajkummar Rao, which was a Netflix movie. It was tailored from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the identical identify. The movie was helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop employee in a village to a profitable entrepreneur in a large metropolis. The worldwide icon additionally has a global internet collection beneath her belt titled Citadel, which will probably be produced by Avengers: Endgame makers Russo Brothers and in addition characteristic Richard Madden in a key position. It will likely be directed by Raj and DK, who’re identified for The Household Man, Go Goa Gone and others. Lately in a Q & A session on Twitter, the actress revealed that her subsequent Bollywood movie will probably be out in 2022, which cheered up all her followers. Additionally Read – Priyanka Chopra was as soon as requested if she wished to do Deepika Padukone’s position in Bajirao Mastani; try her epic reply

