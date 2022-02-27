When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer

The video of an old interview of Priyanka Chopra is going viral. In this video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen talking about an incident related to Rani Mukerji.

Late actress Simi Garewal recently shared a video of her ‘favourite’ moments from her popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with fans. This clip is from the episode when Simi hosted Priyanka Chopra in her talk show. The beginning of the video Simi asked Priyanka a question related to Abhishek Bachchan.

This interview seems to be from the time when Priyanka was promoting one of her films with Abhishek Bachchan. Responding to Simi’s question on her relationship with Abhishek, Priyanka called him ‘crazy’.

Simi then asked Priyanka about an incident that happened during the shoot. Asked Simi, “Did you steal his mobile once?” In response, Priyanka laughed and said, “First he stole mine. He sat on it. Eventually, he could no longer sit in the van as he had to get out.”

After this he said, then he remembered that he saw Abhishek’s phone lying there and he took advantage of this opportunity. “I kidnapped her phone and hid it,” Priyanka said.

Simi then said that Priyanka was lying because she had also messaged someone from her phone. Priyanka soon agreed with Simi and revealed, “I sent someone a message from his phone… ‘I miss you, where are you? You want…” Priyanka Chopra started laughing very loudly while stating this.

Simi reveals that Priyanka had messaged Rani, who later replied to Abhishek Bachchan. When Priyanka asked what she said, Simi mimicking Rani said, “Hi Abby, what has happened to you?”

By the end of the video, Priyanka seems to be trying her best to find out who told her about the incident, to which Simi replied, “Well, I know a lot of people.” Finally Priyanka says, “I am sure it is AB.” The video is getting a lot of love from the fans of Simi and Priyanka.

The talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal used to air on Star World. The series, which started in 1997, lasted for five seasons and hosted many celebrities.