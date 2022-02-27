Entertainment

When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer
Written by admin
When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer

When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer

When Priyanka Chopra stole Abhishek Bachchan’s phone and gave such a message to Rani Mukerji, the angry queen gave this answer

The video of an old interview of Priyanka Chopra is going viral. In this video, Abhishek Bachchan is seen talking about an incident related to Rani Mukerji.

Late actress Simi Garewal recently shared a video of her ‘favourite’ moments from her popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with fans. This clip is from the episode when Simi hosted Priyanka Chopra in her talk show. The beginning of the video Simi asked Priyanka a question related to Abhishek Bachchan.

This interview seems to be from the time when Priyanka was promoting one of her films with Abhishek Bachchan. Responding to Simi’s question on her relationship with Abhishek, Priyanka called him ‘crazy’.

Simi then asked Priyanka about an incident that happened during the shoot. Asked Simi, “Did you steal his mobile once?” In response, Priyanka laughed and said, “First he stole mine. He sat on it. Eventually, he could no longer sit in the van as he had to get out.”

After this he said, then he remembered that he saw Abhishek’s phone lying there and he took advantage of this opportunity. “I kidnapped her phone and hid it,” Priyanka said.

Simi then said that Priyanka was lying because she had also messaged someone from her phone. Priyanka soon agreed with Simi and revealed, “I sent someone a message from his phone… ‘I miss you, where are you? You want…” Priyanka Chopra started laughing very loudly while stating this.

READ Also  Deepika Padukone reached hospital with husband Ranveer Singh, people started questioning on GOOD NEWS | Deepika Padukone reached hospital with husband Ranveer Singh, people started questioning on GOOD NEWS!

Simi reveals that Priyanka had messaged Rani, who later replied to Abhishek Bachchan. When Priyanka asked what she said, Simi mimicking Rani said, “Hi Abby, what has happened to you?”

By the end of the video, Priyanka seems to be trying her best to find out who told her about the incident, to which Simi replied, “Well, I know a lot of people.” Finally Priyanka says, “I am sure it is AB.” The video is getting a lot of love from the fans of Simi and Priyanka.

The talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal used to air on Star World. The series, which started in 1997, lasted for five seasons and hosted many celebrities.


#Priyanka #Chopra #stole #Abhishek #Bachchans #phone #gave #message #Rani #Mukerji #angry #queen #gave #answer

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Activision shrinks Call of Duty file sizes so you can download other games

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment