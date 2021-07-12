Entertainment

When Priyanka told her experience on the question related to ‘Lesbian’, Deepika Padukone was surprised!

New Delhi. Syllabs often come on Karan Johar’s chat show and share things related to their life. And during that time, Karan also asks such questions to the celebs which are very steamy for the celebs too, but sometimes it happens that Karan himself gets stuck in these questions. Something similar happened when Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone entered together in an episode of their chat show. Karan Johar questioned her on ‘Lesbian Encounter’. On which Deepika and Priyanka copied Karan’s body language in such a way that he himself became water with shame. This old video of him has also become quite viral on social media.

Priyanka got an offer from a lesbian

In Karan Johar’s chat show, Karan had also asked some such questions which were quite surprising. In an earlier episode, he also questioned Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif about being brought up by a lesbian. And when Priyanka was asked the same question, as soon as she answered it yes, Deepika Padukone herself was surprised for a while.

Deepika pulls Karan Johar’s leg

After this, when Karan tries to correct his question, during that time Deepika says that this is not a sin. On this, Karan says, yes this is not a sin, then Deepika teases Karan and says yes, when it is not a sin, why did you start rubbing your knees? After this, both Deepika and Priyanka laugh out loud, which Karan also blushes seeing.

Priyanka told her experience

Priyanka Chopra has told her experience in this show that- A few years ago she met a girl who was treating and flirting with a lot of love. Priyanka told that as soon as she started moving forward while talking, then I refused that girl for such an act. Priyanka also told that Karan also knew that girl.

