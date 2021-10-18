When questions were being raised on Amitabh Bachchan’s hair cut because of Rajesh Khanna, nukes were being removed; this was the reason

After ‘Anand’, when Hrishikesh Mukherjee made the film ‘Namak Haram’ in the year 1973. So during the shooting of this film, Amitabh Bachchan had to hear a lot about his hairstyle because of Rajesh Khanna.

Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in two films. The audience loved both the stars in the same frame. Both Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan’s films ‘Anand’ and ‘Namak Haram’ proved to be hits. At that time Rajesh Khanna had become a superstar, so Amitabh did not become a star there either. In such a situation, the film producers, understanding the public demand of Rajesh Khanna, used to give him more value. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan had a new beginning. In such a situation, he had less asking at that time.

Actually, when the shooting of this film was done, Rajesh Khanna often used to reach late on the shoot, due to which the film director Hrishikesh Mukherjee was very upset. Rajesh Khanna used to be as busy as he was. At that time, they had many films work together, due to which the superstar used to get late while coming for the shoot of 'Namak Haram'.

In such a situation, Hrishikesh Mukherjee found a solution, because he could not say anything to the superstar. In such a situation, for his convenience, he decided that the scenes of Amitabh Bachchan should be settled till Rajesh Khanna reached the set. In such a situation, the director shot most of the scenes of Amitabh Bachchan. After this one day the director showed the film distributors the scenes shot with Amitabh. When the distributors saw the scenes, they started feeling that Amitabh is seen as the lead hero in most of the scenes in the film. Whereas Rajesh Khanna is seen as a guest appearance.

Keeping in mind the public demand, distributors started raising questions on this. However, the distributors could not directly tell director Hrishikesh Mukherjee anything for Amitabh. But he started finding faults regarding the appearance of Amitabh Bachchan. During this, questions started being raised on Amitabh Bachchan's hair cut. In such a situation, this thing came flying in the ears of Amitabh. It was even told for Amitabh that he should change his hairstyle.

Now before the release of the film 'Namak Haram', some films like Rajesh Khanna's 'Apna Desh', 'Maalik', 'Sahzada' and 'Dil Daulat Duniya' were released which flopped at the box office. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zanjeer' created a ruckus. 'Zanjeer' became a superhit and Amitabh Bachchan's fanfollowing increased. Now in such a situation, the distributors who were removing the shortcomings in the looks of Amitabh Bachchan, now they started praising Amitabh. Since that film, Amitabh's look and his hairstyle also became very much discussed among the fans.

At that time people used to go to the salon with the desire to make hairstyles like the stars. Earlier Rajesh Khanna’s hairstyle was in demand. Now along with Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan hairstyle was also in great demand. People started liking Amitabh so much that it was estimated that Rajesh Khanna used to cut 2 rupees for hairstyle and Amitabh Bachchan used to spend Rs 3.50 for cut.