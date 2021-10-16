When Raaj Kumar asked Mehul Kumar his Car’s number before meeting for the first time This was the reason

Mehul Kumar mentioned about the first meeting with Rajkumar recently and told that before meeting Rajkumar started asking for his car number on the phone.

Rajkumar worked with director Mehul Kumar in three films and all three films performed well. While working together, there was a very good bonding between the two. Mehul Kumar first met Rajkumar at the US club in Mumbai where he narrated the script of his film Marte Dum Tak. Mehul Kumar mentioned the story of this meeting recently and told that before meeting, Rajkumar started asking for the number of his car on the phone.

In a conversation with a media organization called India Ask, he told, ‘I wrote the script of Marte Dum Tak keeping Raj Saheb in mind. I took the number from Producer Pranlal Mehta’s office and called Raj Sahab at night. Who calls me Mehul Kumar? I said Raj ji, I have made two Hindi films ‘Anokha Bandhan’ and ‘Love Marriage’ and both have been hits. There is another film whose script I have written keeping you in mind. He said what is the title? I said till death.’

Mehul Kumar further said, ‘Raj Sahab said that the title is strong and the script is its? I said you listen yourself sir. Tell me do one thing, have you seen the US club? I said, I have not seen it but know that you are a member there. Tell me to come there at 6 pm on Sunday, I will listen to the story. Then he asked me do you have a car? I said yes, then started asking for the number of the car. I got worried why someone is asking for the number of the vehicle.

Mehul Kumar, however, told Rajkumar the number of his vehicle and reached the US club on Sunday. Mehul Kumar said, ‘As soon as my car stopped near the US club, the watchman started asking me that you are Mehul Kumar? I said yes then it says Raj sahib had given the number of your car… otherwise there is no parking of the car here. You go inside and wait for him, Raj Sahab has gone to freshen up after playing golf, will come and talk to you in a while.’

Mehul Kumar then understood why Rajkumar had asked him the number of his car. Mehul Kumar narrated the story of the film after meeting Rajkumar and Rajkumar agreed to do the film with him.

Such stories of Rajkumar are also very popular when he strongly refused the directors for not liking the script. Once he had offered himself the offered film to his dog and that too in front of the director. Director Ramanand Sagar wanted to cast Rajkumar for the 1968 film ‘Aankhen’, so he went to his house to narrate the story of the film. Hearing the story, the prince called his pet dog near and said that will you do this role? After this he told Ramanand Sagar that look, even my dog ​​will not want to do this role.