when Raj Kapoor Furious On Shammi Kapoor doing such a thing on screen, Shame On You the showman was upset

Raj Kapoor, famous in Hindi cinema by the name of show man, was very smart about his work. He knew what he would pass on to the next generation from the films he made. From Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ to ‘Sangam’, the films made by Raj Kapoor are like an ‘institute’ in themselves. In such a situation, once Raj Kapoor’s brother Shammi Kapoor did such a thing on the screen, after which Raj Kapoor scolded him a lot.

Raj Kapoor used to see film and cinema only as ‘art’, whereas when Shammi Kapoor saw him doing a ‘paan-masala’ ad on the screen, he got very angry with him. Actually, in the 90s, Shammi Kapoor worked with Ashok Kumar for a tobacco advertisement. There was a lot of discussion about this advertisement at that time. The advertisement was very popular till Hong Kong, at that time both Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor had left for Hong Kong together. When Raj Kapoor landed at the Hong Kong airport with his brother, some fans heard him singing the jingle of that pan masala ad.

Shammi Kapoor knew that this ad done by him with Ashok Kumar was very much liked by his fans. Many times he had heard and seen the fans doing this. But Raj Kapoor saw something like this for the first time. So he did not like this thing at all. Shammi Kapoor himself had mentioned about this incident.

Shammi Kapoor had disclosed that brother Raj Kapoor had told him a lot of lies at the airport. Shammi Kapoor had told ‘After entering the airport, he took me to a corner and started asking ‘Are you ashamed?’ At that time I could not understand what they were doing, in such a situation I said I did not understand, what have I done? On this, he said – How much have you contributed to the industry with your work – Junglee, Teesri Manzil, Dil Deke Dekho. Where is all that work? Is it all over? Will people now remember you through Paan Parag?’

Shammi Kapoor said- ‘Legend Raj Kapoor was absolutely right in his place but how would I tell him that I was very much interested to work with Ashok Kumar. I never shared screen with him. Now when I got a chance to work with him in this pan masala ad, I said yes in a hurry.