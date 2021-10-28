When Raj Kapoor wanted Hema Malini to be ‘Roopa’, Zeenat Aman was finalized in Shashi Kapoor’s ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’

Hema Malini was Raj Kapoor’s first choice for Shashi Kapoor’s classic film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundar’. But then something happened after which Raj Kapoor changed the decision to take Hema in the film. Actually, when Raj Kapoor was working on his new project, he was looking for ‘Roopa’. At that time, ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini was in the hearts of Raj Kapoor for this role. He felt at that time that Hema Malini would be very happy in such an avatar.

In such a situation, he approached Hema Malini, but Hema Malini was not ready to do such a bold scene. At the same time, he also told the issue of dates. In such a situation, Hema refused to do this film. That era was in the 70-80s, when heroines were not very bold.

Shashi Kapoor was the finalist for the film. But after Hema’s refusal, now Raj Kapoor is wondering what will happen to ‘Roopa’. During this he met Zeenat Aman. Zeenat Aman herself had told about this.

Zeenat and Raj Kapoor were working together in a film called ‘Vakil Babu’. During the shooting of this film, Raj Kapoor gave details of the script of his film to Zeenat Aman. At the same time, when Raj Kapoor told Zeenat about the film’s heroine ‘Roopa’, she started dreaming of casting herself in that role. On that day, Zeenat did not express her desire to Raj Kapoor to play Roopa. But the desire to become Roopa had come to Zeenat’s mind.

In such a situation, one day Zeenat Aman got into the role of Roopa wearing a ghagra choli and reached Raj Kapoor’s office. At first no one could even recognize Zeenat. After this, when Zeenat reached Raj Kapoor’s office, even Raj Kapoor could not recognize her.

Then later when he came to know the truth, he said that he saw ‘Roopa’ in Zeenat. After this, Roopa’s character was played by Zeenat Aman in this film. This role emerged as an iconic character. The songs of this film proved to be super hit. This film was considered one of the most hit and bold films of that time. At the same time, Zeenat Aman also got a special recognition as ‘Bold Lady’.