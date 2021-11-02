When Raj Kapoor was always seen lacking in his son’s acting, Rishi Kapoor asked the mistake after receiving the award; So the legend gave this answer

Rishi Kapoor started his career with the film ‘Bobby’ in the year 1973. Rishi Kapoor became an overnight star from the very first film. But even before this film, Rishi Kapoor had worked in a film.

The Great Raj Kapoor was an acting institute in itself. Because of this, many people of the Kapoor family were rich in acting and were seen doing well in their careers. Rishi Kapoor was one of them. When Rishi Kapoor, the younger son of Raj Kapoor, showed acting in front of his father, then he used to see shortcomings in the acting of Chintu (Rishi Kapoor).

Rishi Kapoor started his career with the film ‘Bobby’ in the year 1973. Rishi Kapoor became an overnight star from the very first film. But even before this film, Rishi Kapoor had worked in a film. This film was also made by Raj Kapoor, whose name was ‘Mera Naam Joker’. Rishi Kapoor played the childhood character of Raj Kapoor in the film. Rishi Kapoor was also highly appreciated for his role. Despite this, Raj Kapoor did not like Rishi Kapoor’s work then. Whenever Rishi Kapoor came in the frame and started his work, Raj Kapoor used to remove some mistake.

This also happened when once Rishi Kapoor got upset and asked Raj Kapoor what is the mistake? Actually, during the film Mera Naam Joker, when Rishi Kapoor would complete his scene, Raj Kapoor would get it done again by saying – ‘There is something missing.’ Rishi Kapoor again worked hard on that scene, gave shots. Till then again the sound came from behind – again. Raj Kapoor says every time – okay but something is missing.

At the same time, when Rishi Kapoor was given the award for this film, he told his father that ‘the award has been received, now praise it.’ But Rishi Kapoor’s father and legend Raj Kapoor said – it was fine but there was a shortage. He was upset after hearing the same answer from his father again and again. In such a situation, he told his father that ‘after all, tell me what is the problem? Where was the shortfall?’ Then Raj Kapoor told that Raj Kapoor used to ask his father Prithviraj Kapoor in the same way that he is asking questions to him. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor had told that then his father told him a story.

Raj Kapoor narrated the same story to son Rishi – ‘There was a nut who used to perform tricks with his son. Later the son took over the job alone. When he asked his father how did he do? So the father would say that something is missing.’ Hearing this from the father (Nut), the son got upset. He told his father not to repeat the ‘lack’ thing again after today.

In such a situation, one day when the son started performing tricks, an accident happened to him. He fell down from the rope on which he was performing the feat. The lesson Raj Kapoor took from this story, he tried to convince Rishi that ‘Try to do better by taking pride in the work and do not take anything lightly.’