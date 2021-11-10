When Raj Kapoor was impressed by this act of Zeenat Aman, he was happy and gave gold coins in his hands.

When Raj Kapoor was looking for the heroine of his film, Zeenat Aman came in front of him in such a dress that the showmen could not recognize him.

Raj Kapoor was a big hearted filmmaker. During the making of his films, he used to give his whole life to bring life to the screen. When Raj Kapoor was working on one such project, at that time he could not even find the heroine of his film. Raj Kapoor was looking for an actress for Shashi Kapoor starrer film ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. During this, he also took many auditions but he did not see ‘Roopa’ scattered in words inside the script.

In such a situation, Raj Kapoor got upset while searching for his heroine and stopped for some time. While Raj Kapoor was working on his project, he was also working on another film in which Zeenat Aman was also starring – Lawyer Babu. Raj Kapoor was very disappointed and was sitting on the sets. He shared the same thing with Zeenat Aman. Zeenat Aman liked the concept of Raj Kapoor’s film. Zeenat was trying to understand the kind of Raj Kapoor Roopa wanted for this woman-centric film.

In such a situation, after finishing the shoot on that day, all the actors went to their respective homes. A few days later, Zeenat Aman reached RK Studio wearing a Ghagra choli, wearing a dupatta on her head and covering her face on one side. There Zeenat was not allowed to enter Raj Kapoor’s office. Actually, the watchman did not even recognize Zeenat. That’s when Raj Kapoor’s car came inside the office from outside and Raj Kapoor saw a glimpse of a woman standing in a Ghagre choli fighting with the gatekeeper.

Raj Kapoor went upstairs but he called the watchman to him and asked who was standing at the gate? On this, the watchman said – she is saying that tell Raj Saheb, ‘Rupa’ has come. Hearing Roopa’s name, Raj Kapoor said – send her inside immediately.

When ‘Roopa’ entered Raj Kapoor’s office, RK was stunned to see her. Raj Kapoor asked who are you? So Zeenat told that you were looking for Roopa, come here Roopa. When Raj Kapoor could not recognize him, Zeenat had to remove the veil from his face. Raj Kapoor was shocked when he saw the face, one side of Roopa’s face seemed to be burnt. After this Zeenat reveals who she is.

Raj Kapoor was surprised to see this form of Zeenat. Seeing Zeenat as Roopa, he said that you have won my heart. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor cast Zeenat in the film at the same time. Not only this, Raj Kapoor wanted to give the signing amount to Zeenat. But he did not have money at that time, so Raj Kapoor handed over the gold coins lying nearby in the hands of Zeenat.