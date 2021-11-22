When Rajendra Kumar started tweaking the script written by Salim Khan, the actor was eyeing Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’

Rajendra Kumar achieved a different position in the Hindi film industry by working in many films. Rajendra Kumar is also known as ‘Jubilee Kumar’ in Bollywood. Rajendra Kumar started his career in 1950 with the film ‘Jogan’. At the peak of his career, Rajendra Kumar did many great films like Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Mother India.

After this, when his career slipped, Rajendra Khanna was now looking for roles of his age for himself. But he only wanted to play a certain kind of character. The film was directed by Chanda Barot. Now Rajendra Kumar came to know in the meantime that director Chanda Barot is making a film. The makers were looking for a financier for this film.

In such a situation, Rajendra Kumar became a financier and went to Chandra Barot and Salim Khan one day. Both Salim Khan and Chandra Barot were happy with this. It was confirmed that only then Rajendra Kumar put a condition in front of both of them. When Rajendra Kumar told Salim and Chandro a condition that he wanted him to play the role of an inspector in the film Don.

In such a situation, Salim Khan and Chandra agreed to this. But soon Rajendra Kumar started tampering with the script of the film written by Salim Khan. Rajendra started demanding to promote the role of Inspector. Not only this, Rajendra Kumar started giving different advice to Salim. Seeing this, Salim Khan changed his mind.

The meeting of the three ended and Salim-Chandra came out. In such a situation, Salim Khan said that it will not be right. In such a situation, Salim Khan and Chandra tried to find some other finance. At the same time, that role of policeman got out of the hands of Rajendra Kumar. In such a situation, Rajendra kept on becoming a part of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Don’.

Rajendra Kumar died in the year 1999 at the age of 71. The actor died the very next day after his son’s birthday. Whereas 8 days later it was Rajendra Kumar’s 72nd birthday. According to reports, Rajendra Kumar died while sleeping. According to reports, he had suffered a heart attack in his sleep, due to which he died.