When Rajesh Khanna had insulted Amitabh during the shooting Jaya was furious something like happened

Who does not know the anger of Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan. If Jaya feels bad about someone or tries to be sensible in front of her, then she immediately reprimands him. Jaya Bachchan is like this from the beginning. On the other hand, when it comes to her husband Amitabh Bachchan, she is ready to go to any extent for her. We are going to tell you one such anecdote when Jaya got angry on a Bollywood superstar for insulting Amitabh.

When Amitabh insulted: Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna was the victim of Jaya’s anger. Actually Rajesh Khanna was shooting for the film ‘Bawarchi’. On the set of this, Rajesh Khanna was fiercely reprimanded by Jaya. At that time, Amitabh Bachchan used to come to meet his friend Jaya during the shooting of the film. On the other hand, Rajesh Khanna did not like him coming to meet Jaya like this. After some time he started getting so angry that he started insulting Amitabh Bachchan on the set itself.

Jaya replied: Jaya Bachchan did not like this thing but she ignored it for some time. Later, when Rajesh started crossing the limit, he thought it necessary to answer it. After which she got angry on Rajesh Khanna and reprimanded her fiercely on the set itself. He told Rajesh Khanna that your stardom is not going to last long and the person you are insulting today will one day become the biggest star of the industry.

Career turning point: Significantly, Amitabh Bachchan started his career as a voice narrator in the film ‘Bhuvan Shome’. Then he entered the industry as an actor with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’. At the same time, the film ‘Zanjeer’ gave a new turn to his career, after which he never looked back. He started giving superhit films continuously.

