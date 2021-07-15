when rajesh khanna insulted amitabh bachchan jaya bachchan got angry

New Delhi. Bollywood’s veteran actor Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of the industry. Till date, no star has been able to get stardom like him. He gave 15 consecutive hits together, whose record has not been broken yet. At that time, there was a lot of craze about Rajesh Khanna. Girls used to sprinkle their lives on him. But after the arrival of Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna’s career started to falter. It is said that once Jaya Bachchan told such a thing to Rajesh Khanna, which later became true.

Jaya could not bear the humiliation

Actually, Rajesh Khanna once insulted Amitabh Bachchan. After which Jaya’s mercury had increased and she told Rajesh Khanna that one day to see where Amitabh will be and where will you be.

Rajesh Khanna used to make fun of Amitabh Bachchan

It was a matter of those days when Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his success. His films were well-liked and Amitabh Bachchan had already entered the industry. There were already many veteran actors at that time. At that time Amitabh Bachchan was known only as a normal actor. Meanwhile Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan were shooting for the film Bawarchi. Rajesh Khanna was in the lead role in the film and Jaya was his heroine. At that time Amitabh and Jaya’s affair was also going on. It is said that during the shooting, Rajesh Khanna often used to say quite the opposite about Amitabh and Jaya’s affair. He used to make fun of Amitabh in front of Jaya. Jaya felt very bad about this.

Jaya said in anger

In such a situation, one day Jaya Bachchan’s mercury went up. She could not tolerate further insult of Amitabh Bachchan and told him to Rajesh Khanna. Jaya Bachchan angrily told Rajesh Khanna, “See how big a star this man will be one day and the man who considers himself to be God, he will be nowhere.” It is said that if someone is sad from the heart and something comes out of his mouth, then it becomes true. Something similar happened with Rajesh Khanna. The words that came out of his mouth later became true. There came a time when Amitabh Bachchan ruled the industry and Rajesh Khanna’s career went downhill.