When Rajesh Khanna said on his upbringing- My parents spoiled me, This was the whole story

Rajesh Khanna would have got more money than he demanded. No one dared to wake up Rajesh Khanna while sleeping because his mother Leelavati had strictly forbade everyone to do so.

Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna became very famous for his acting as well as his way of working. Rajesh Khanna was known to be very late on the sets of the film. Actress Jaya Prada once told that in the morning shoots, Rajesh Khanna used to reach the sets at night. Rajesh Khanna once said about his habits that his upbringing has gone wrong.

Rajesh Khanna was the youngest of his 6 siblings. His father’s name was Nandlal Khanna and mother’s name was Chandrani Devi. Rajesh Khanna’s elder father Chunilal had no children, so he adopted him. Chunilal and his wife Leelavati Khanna left no stone unturned in the upbringing of Rajesh Khanna.

It was told in a media platform named 70mm with Rahul that Rajesh Khanna was loved by his new parents. Rajesh Khanna got more money than he demanded and slept as much as he wanted. No one dared to wake up Rajesh Khanna while sleeping because his mother Leelavati had strictly forbade everyone to do so. In this way Rajesh Khanna had become the master of his own will since childhood. Even when he came to films, his family supported him and he used to go to the people in his luxurious car to ask for work in films.

Rajesh Khanna’s first film was ‘Raaz’. After this film, he signed ‘Aakhri Khat’ but Aakhri Khat became his first release. There was a perception in the film industry about Rajesh Khanna from the very beginning that he is always late on the sets and he has a lot of arrogance.

Journalist Yasir Usman, who wrote the biography of Rajesh Khanna, has told that Rajesh Khanna was late for the first day shoot of his first film. The shooting was done at 8 in the morning but he had reached at 11 o’clock due to which he had to listen to the scolding. After hearing the scolding, Rajesh Khanna had said that he cannot change his lifestyle for anything. When Rajesh Khanna was asked about these things in an interview, he replied, ‘My upbringing has gone wrong.’