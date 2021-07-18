When Rajesh Khanna’s live-in partner Anita Advani made serious allegations against Dimple Kapadia

New Delhi. Bollywood’s veteran actor Rajesh Khanna is called the first superstar of the industry. No actor has been blessed with stardom like him till date. Rajesh Khanna earned the title of superstar by giving 15 consecutive superhit films one after the other. No one has been able to break his record till date. Born on 29 December 1942 in Amritsar, Punjab, Rajesh Khanna died on 18 July 2012. In the last days, he used to spend most of his time in his bungalow ashirwad.

Anita supported in the last days

Rajesh Khanna was accompanied by his live-partner Anita Advani during his last days. Actually, there were many differences between Rajesh Khanna and his wife Dimple Kapadia. The two separated after 11 years of marriage without getting a divorce. In such a situation, after a few years, Rajesh Khanna started living with Anita Advani. When Rajesh Khanna was admitted to the hospital in the last days, Anita was with him even at that time. But after Kaka’s death, Anita made serious allegations against Dimple and Akshay Kumar.

I supported Rajesh Khanna

Anita had said in her interview to Zoom, ‘Rajesh Khanna was not in that condition to understand anything. He was not even reacting to many things. If you get the will signed at that time, will he be able to read such a big will?’ He further said, ‘He had no idea what was going on. Dimple and I were fighting, so he was not saying anything because he could not understand anything. In this way the will was signed from him. If a woman is living with someone and you are destroying her house, you are committing a sin. That person was completely alone and I just supported him. Akshay and Tina’s lawyer spoke to my lawyer. He wanted to settle the matter.

Talking about relationship with Rajesh Khanna

Apart from this, Anita Advani spoke openly about her and Rajesh Khanna’s relationship in an interview. He had told that he and Rajesh Khanna loved each other very much. Anita had said, he is the king of romance. Who wouldn’t want to romance him? I was his fan since childhood and now love him a lot. He further told that Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry her but he was not divorced from Dimple, due to which it could not happen. But he considered me as his wife. He had also gifted me a mangalsutra once and he also fulfilled my demand. Not only this, Anita had also said that she has spent many beautiful moments with Rajesh Khanna.

