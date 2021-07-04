When Rajkumar insulted Ramanand Sagar, he said – even my dog ​​will not do this role.

New Delhi. There are many such actors of the Hindi cinema world of the bygone era. Who is still known for his style. One of which is veteran actor Rajkumar. Rajkumar is one such actor in the Bollywood film industry who made a place in the hearts of the industry as well as the audience with his performance. This was the reason that even in the industry, he was actually considered a prince. Famous for his tremendous style, he was also known for his mouth bursting style. He used to insult anyone without caring about anyone. Discussions of his outspokenness with many celebrities are famous. One of which is filmmaker Ramanand Sagar.

ramanand sagar insulted the prince

Today we are going to tell you a similar anecdote related to Rajkumar and Ramanand Sagar. Ramanand Sagar has also been badly insulted by Rajkumar. Actually, something happened that Ramanand Sagar wanted to cast actor Rajkumar in the film Aankhen. He reached the actor’s house to narrate the story of the film.

The prince heard the story and then called out to his dog. When the dog came to the prince, he asked him ‘Do you want to roll?’ On hearing this, the dog looked at him and shook his neck.

Dharmendra’s cast got a super hit

Ramanand Sagar felt very bad for this act of Rajkumar. Rajkumar told Ramanand Sagar that look, even my dog ​​does not want to do this role. Ramanand Sagar felt very bad about this thing of the prince and he left his house without saying anything. After which Ramanand Sagar offered the same film to actor Dharmendra and the film was a super hit.

The special thing is that even today this film of Ramanand Sagar is counted among Dharmendra’s best films. Ramanand Sagar never worked with Rajkumar again.

Had to do ‘Mera Naam Joker’ too

Not only with Ramanand Sagar, but Rajkumar has also done such an act with veteran actor Raj Cooper. Actually, Raj Kapoor wanted to cast Raj Kapoor in a role in his film Mera Naam Joker. When Raj Kapoor told this to Rajkumar, he refused to roll in the film on his face and he refused to work in the film. Rajkumar never wanted to do a side role in a film. This was the reason that filmmakers used to offer the film to Rajkumar after thinking a lot.

