When Rajkumar’s costumes went wrong! The makers of ‘Neelkamal’ were in trouble; Actors were upset

An anecdote is from the year 1966. When filmmaker Ram Maheshwari was making ‘Nilkamal’. It took 2 years to make this film.

Legend Rajkumar is still remembered in Hindi cinema for his performance apart from his flamboyant style. Rajkumar was such a returning star of that era whose mood was different from the entire film industry. Rajkumar was a very tough natured actor. In such a situation, as soon as he came on the set, everything was done according to the rules.

An anecdote is from the year 1966. When filmmaker Ram Maheshwari was making ‘Nilkamal’. It took 2 years to make this film. Neelkamal was released in 1968. Apart from Rajkumar in this film, there were veterans Balraj Sahni, Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. Once in this film, Rajkumar was upset with the unit regarding the costume.

Actually, in this period film, all the actors had to take an ethnic look. The actors and actresses all had to wear heavy dresses and jewellery. The costume designer thought at that time that the artist would get entangled with the jewelry in such a heavy dress, so the designer stuck the jewelry along with the clothes. When the costume reached the prince like this, he was very angry to see.

He said what a farce this is. Actually, the garland was sticking on the prince’s kurta itself, which was looking awkward. Now the prince wanted everything perfect. In such a situation, he said that if I shoot, then I will do it with real jewellery, these fake jewelery is not giving that feeling.

When an attempt was made to convince Rajkumar, Rajkumar’s temper went up and he started venting his anger on the entire unit. When the princess did not agree, the makers had to admit defeat in front of her. The makers thought it was the first day of the shoot and there was so much interruption in the first day itself. In such a situation, he obeyed the prince and arranged a new dress for him.

Along with this, original jewelery was also ordered. Rajkumar’s reasoning behind this was that until the real things are not around, then it will not feel. If you are not able to feel that character then how will it appear on screen. After this Pannalal agreed to Rajkumar’s talk and the work of the film started.