When Raju Srivastava made Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘Superman’, he laughed and grabbed his head after listening to the comedian

Raju Srivastava has again returned to the discussion these days. Soon Raju Srivastava is bringing his solo comedy show ‘Laughs Raho With Raju Srivastava’. In such a situation, a video clip of Raju Srivastava has surfaced on social media in which he is seen doing smoky comedy. In the video, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is also seen sitting in front of him.

Actually, while doing comedy in the video, Raju Srivastava had made Lalu Prasad Yadav ‘Superman’. Raju Srivastava jokingly said- ‘Lalu ji has become Superman, that means he is.’

Raju further said- ‘When Hrithik Roshan’s film was a huge hit-Krrish, the Britishers got their ears on seeing their box office collection. So he said that the original film is ours – Superman. He flies in the air, helps people. So he came to India to make ‘Superman’ again. He auditioned many actors, who would be good for the role of Superman? Everyone got rejected, Lalu ji got selected. Now if Lalu ji becomes Superman, how will the scenes of that film be?’

Lalu was seen reacting to this Superman comedy by Raju Srivastava. Lalu laughed a lot after seeing Raju’s acting. Not only this, he held his head while laughing. Raju further says- ‘In the first scene, sister-in-law said, Rabri ji (respected sister-in-law) said – AG, where do you fly wearing blue kaparva. Wearing red tights from above, how much it shines. Ever since you became Superman, why didn’t you walk out the door every day? They break the roof and fly upstairs, sing from below and the buffalo sees when the sahib will land and give fodder.

Raju further said, ‘How does Lalu ji speak on this – A pagli a…. Talking nonsense. Hey we have become superman, we have got strength. I am helping everyone, social service is being done. How much is the work of virtue, people give prayers. Do not understand this. It is a matter of tomorrow, you consider us to be the chicken of the house. How much praise is there for us outside? A train was late for 8 hours, we saw it flying, caught the train by hand and left it at Patna Junction for 2 hours before. On this Rabri says- Yes, later the public shouted, had to go to Calcutta and reach Patna.





