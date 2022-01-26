When Rakesh Bapat was asked about marriage with Shamita Shetty actor said We want to spend time together

Recently, Rakesh Bapat has given an interview, in which he has given his reaction about marriage with Shamita Shetty.

Actress Shamita Shetty has been in the headlines for the past several days on social media for her relationship with Rakesh Bapat. Shamita and Rakesh met in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and during this time both fell in love with each other. They made their relationship public after ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ came out. After that both were seen together many times.

However, due to Shamita Shetty’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, they could not get much time together. Shamita is currently in the house of ‘Bigg Boss-15’. On the other hand, Rakesh Bapat has expressed his views about marriage with Shamita.

Actually, Rakesh Bapat has recently given an interview to ‘E-Times’, in which he has given his reaction about the marriage of girlfriend Shamita Shetty in the year 2022. Rakesh has given his views on this and said that he agrees with Shamita’s statement on the matter of marriage. Rakesh also said that he and Shamita have not got much time with each other and Shamita and they need some time to decide on marriage with each other.

Rakesh further said that ‘whatever decision will be taken, both of us will take it after thinking. It is important that we both spend time together, I agree with them that, we have not got time to understand everything and spend together. Let’s hope for the best’.

In the last episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, astrologer Janardan Baba had reached and told about the future of all the contestants. During this, the astrologer told Shamita Shetty that, in the coming time, her yoga is going to be very good. He had also told that in his professional life, all will be well in his direction and production.

On the other hand, Janardan Baba had told Shamita that she would marry a common man, but after marriage, her luck would shine in a tremendous way. Baba had further said that after marriage his married life would be happy. At the same time, when Shamita asked him about the children, Baba told him that he would have two children – a girl and a boy.

Let us tell you, Rakesh Bapat was earlier married to Riddhi Dogra. Rakesh and Riddhi got married on 29 May 2011. However, after some differences, Rakesh and Riddhi got divorced in 2019.