When Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif badly ignored each other after their breakup

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is called the chocolate boy of the industry. Ranbir, who has worked in many superhit films, remains in a lot of discussion due to his personal life. He is dating actress Alia Bhatt for a long time now. But there was a time when Ranbir Kapoor used to sprinkle his life on Katrina Kaif. Both had an affair for a long time. Both had dated each other for six years. Romantic pictures used to go viral on social media. Both lived in live-in.

separated after six years

It is said that the love story of Ranbir and Katrina started with “Ajab Ishq Ki Ghazab Kahani” and till the film “Raajneeti”, both of them had grown in love. Gradually the news of the affair of both came in front of everyone. It seemed that now both may soon get married. But suddenly everyone was surprised by the breakup of both of them. After the breakup, their film Jagga Jasoos was released. At this time both of them started ignoring each other. Both wanted to avoid each other. According to reports, the two did not even talk to each other during the shooting of the film. But both had to come together for the promotion of the film.

looked at each other

Together they participated in many events and interviews. But during this time the distance between the two could be clearly seen. Not only this, both were seen ignoring each other and used to insult each other whenever they got the chance. Once at an event, Ranbir praised Katrina and said that it is a little difficult for me because I am not such an amazing dancer. These are so wonderful. In this, Katrina speaks, that is it.

Have you come to PK?

After this, Ranbir jokingly says that not many people know that when Katrina did great songs like Sheela Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kamli. The biggest hand behind this was my hand. Because I used to teach it everything, gestures and so on. But you never showed me any gratitude. In this, Katrina says – have you come to PK? After which Ranbir starts answering the questions of the journalists. Apart from this, there were many occasions when the two were seen avoiding each other.

