When Ranbir Kapoor said Deepika Padukone was dal chawal for me

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is counted among the top actresses. She is married to actor Ranveer Singh. The pair of both are very much liked and they are called the power couple of Bollywood. However, there was a time when Deepika Padukone’s name was associated with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Both had dated each other for some time. Both used to openly express their love. Deepika loved Ranbir so much that he even got his name tattooed on his neck. However, after some time both of them had a breakup.

Dipika was like lentils and rice to me

In such an interview, Ranbir Kapoor had spoken his heart about Deepika. He told in an interview to BBC that Deepika used to play an important role in his life. He had said that when you are out of the house, you eat things like sandwiches and burgers, but when you come back home, only lentils and rice give you comfort. Similarly, Deepika is also there for me. Ranbir had said that Deepika was like homemade dal and rice to me.

i respect them a lot

In the same interview, Ranbir had also said that Deepika is such a co-star in front of whom I can never be fake. She is one of the top actresses of Bollywood today and I respect her a lot.

Deepika was broken by the breakup

Let us tell you that after the breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika was badly broken. She had also become a victim of depression. It took him a long time to recover from that. But then she met actor Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela. During the shooting, both of them came very close to each other and both of them dated for six years. After this, they got married in the year 2018. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt these days. Both are in relationship for a long time. On many occasions, Ranbir-Alia and Deepika-Ranveer have been seen spending time together. From which it is clear that even after the breakup, there is a good friendship between Ranbir and Deepika.