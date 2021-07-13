When Ranbir Kapoor Started fighting with Katrina Kaif in front of media during the promotion of Jagga Jasoos | Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif fought in front of the media, the actress could not stop her anger

New Delhi: People love the pairing of Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The two last shared the screen in the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. During the promotion of this film, both were seen fighting several times. A video of both of them became quite viral, in which they had a lot of Tu-Tu-Main-Main.

Ranbir and Katrina fight

Ranbir and Katrina were seen together in the promotions of the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. But these two were seen fighting most of the time. In one of the videos, Ranbir did not even give Katrina a chance to speak and Katrina got angry. Katrina’s anger had reached the seventh heaven.

Question raised on Ranbir’s attitude

Ranbir Kapoor himself was answering the question asked to Katrina in that interview. On which Katrina got angry. Not only this, Katrina also questioned Ranbir’s attitude. Actually, Ranbir was not sitting facing the camera and Katrina tells him to turn his face towards the camera and Ranbir denies this. Katrina says that your attitude is very wrong.

Ranbir movies

During the interview, Katrina is seen requesting Ranbir many times to let him speak. But Ranbir leaves no chance to tease Katrina. Talking about the workfront of Ranbir Kapoor, he will soon be seen in ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from this, Ranbir will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’. In this film, Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The shooting of this film has not started yet. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

katrina movies

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s workfront, the actress will soon be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. Apart from this, Katrina is also a part of the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. She will play a role with Akshay Kumar in this film. Apart from this, the film ‘Tiger 3’ is also in Katrina’s account.

